Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $142.00 at DA Davidson

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.89.

NYSE AAP opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $137.00 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

