aelf (ELF) Market Cap Achieves $161.43 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $161.43 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004735 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002027 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,320,064 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

