AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $203,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth $209,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AerCap Company Profile

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

