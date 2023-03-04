AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AerCap Trading Down 2.4 %

AER opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. AerCap has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap Company Profile

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

