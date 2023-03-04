AerCap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.
AerCap Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:AER traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,181. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
