Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells $357,150.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $406,050.00.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 47,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,324. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,362,000.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
