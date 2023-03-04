Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $9.75.
