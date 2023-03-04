agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Raised to $28.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.63.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Price Performance

agilon health stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. agilon health has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $506,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,168 shares of company stock worth $1,413,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.