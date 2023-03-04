AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance
AGFS opened at $2.98 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on AGFS. Roth Capital lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.
