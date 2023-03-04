AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,200 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance

AGFS opened at $2.98 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AGFS. Roth Capital lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

About AgroFresh Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

