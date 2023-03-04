Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Short Interest Update

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Aimia Price Performance

Shares of AIMFF opened at $3.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

About Aimia

Aimia, Inc is a holding company, which focus on long-term investments in public and private companies, on a global basis, through controlling or minority stakes. It operates through the following segments: Holdings and Investment Management. The Holdings segment includes firm’s long-term investments, as well as minority investments in public securities.

