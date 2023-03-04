Aion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $154,933.84 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 66.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Aion has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $154,933.84 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00207200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00097860 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00059779 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00053917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

