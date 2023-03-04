Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Trading Down 0%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.98. 9,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 547% from the average session volume of 1,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Aisin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

