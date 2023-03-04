Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) COO Michel Dahan Sells 20,412 Shares

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) COO Michel Dahan sold 20,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $17,962.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 269,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,173.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 166,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

