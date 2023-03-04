Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 38.3% in February

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Alerce Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 537,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 323,812 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.97 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKBA shares. StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

