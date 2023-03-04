Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells $27,060.00 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $184.45 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

