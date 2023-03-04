Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI opened at C$14.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$15.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total transaction of C$546,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at C$1,189,025.29. In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.62, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,828.52. Also, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.67, for a total value of C$546,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,189,025.29. Insiders sold 72,167 shares of company stock worth $986,454 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

