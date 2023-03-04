Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,046 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $48.44 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.