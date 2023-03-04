Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix USD has a market capitalization of $238.36 million and approximately $218.53 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.

The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).

The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

