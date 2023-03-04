Alcoa Co. (AA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 23rd

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alcoa to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of AA opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.48. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,378.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

