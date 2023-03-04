Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BABA. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

