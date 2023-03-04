Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BABA. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.13.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.