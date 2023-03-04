Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,100 shares of company stock worth $257,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

