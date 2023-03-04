Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. CSFB set a C$65.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$65.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$65.95.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

