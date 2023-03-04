Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($276.60) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €220.00 ($234.04) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($244.68) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($247.87) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($260.64) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Allianz Stock Up 0.2 %

ALV stock opened at €221.35 ($235.48) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €216.18 and a 200-day moving average of €194.24. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($220.00).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

