Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $196.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.26.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $202.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.
