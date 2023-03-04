Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $196.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.26.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $202.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.