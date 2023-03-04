Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $138.80 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $138.80 million and $4.04 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.01 or 0.01310174 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00013089 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00033219 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.01672457 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

