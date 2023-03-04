Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Up 1.0 %
Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -0.73.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile
