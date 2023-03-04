Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Up 1.0 %

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -0.73.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.