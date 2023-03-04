Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Sells $74,562.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $65.73 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,304,000 after purchasing an additional 566,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after buying an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,377,000 after buying an additional 452,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

