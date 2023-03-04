Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Sells $74,562.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $74,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $65.73 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
