Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 785,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ALTO opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alto Ingredients

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTO. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

