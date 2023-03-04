Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 939,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $707.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $21,137,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth about $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 197.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 248,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 551,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.