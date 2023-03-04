Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 5.4 %
Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma
Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambrx Biopharma (AMAM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.