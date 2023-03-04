Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Ambrx Biopharma Trading Down 5.4 %

Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

