American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 402,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,767,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $247,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,069,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.09 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.