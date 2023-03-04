American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 444,644 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.44% of American Financial Group worth $150,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

NYSE AFG opened at $132.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.24. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

