American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 314,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AOUT opened at $9.70 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 223,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 390,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,539,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.