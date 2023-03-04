American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,580 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

NYSE AWK opened at $139.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

