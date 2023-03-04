Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.66. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 191,615 shares.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Insider Transactions at Amerigo Resources

About Amerigo Resources

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,504 shares in the company, valued at C$349,011.36. Insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock worth $253,886 over the last three months. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

