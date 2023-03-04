Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

