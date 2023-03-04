AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Gina Clark Sells 1,924 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gina Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.86. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

