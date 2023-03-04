Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Amerisur Resources plc (OTCMKTS:ASUXF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,500% from the average daily volume of 6 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
Amerisur Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
About Amerisur Resources
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerisur Resources (ASUXF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.