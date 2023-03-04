Amgen (AMG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $99.00 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Amgen has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC on exchanges. Amgen has a market capitalization of $99.00 million and approximately $22,172.90 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02994001 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,232.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

