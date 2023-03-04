Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.8% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

