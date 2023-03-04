Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

FOLD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. 2,320,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $127,186.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 791,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,616,166.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $127,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 791,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,166.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 369,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.