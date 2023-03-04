Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 999,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,046,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,956,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.