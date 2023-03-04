AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMN. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.4 %

AMN opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.91 and its 200 day moving average is $107.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.