Analysts Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $129.57

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.17. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,573 shares of company stock worth $12,691,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 41,273.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,989,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

