Analyzing FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) and Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 0.62% 35.44% 7.70% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 2 2 1 0 1.80 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sonic Automotive and FFP Marketing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.83%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 3, meaning that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Automotive and FFP Marketing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $14.00 billion 0.15 $88.50 million $1.68 35.43 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment provides comprehensive services, which include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services. The EchoPark segment sales used cars and light trucks. The company was founded by Ollen Bruton Smith and Bryan Scott Smith in January 1997 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

