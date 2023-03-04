Analyzing Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fulton Financial pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fulton Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.09 billion 2.61 $286.98 million $1.67 10.22 Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 2.04 $20.75 million $3.05 8.22

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 26.28% 12.92% 1.16% Hawthorn Bancshares 24.93% 16.65% 1.16%

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

