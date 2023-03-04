Analyzing Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) & Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) and Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Banking System pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Columbia Banking System’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $918.89 million 5.37 $319.02 million $1.58 15.33 Columbia Banking System $745.63 million 3.03 $250.18 million $3.20 8.97

Profitability

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Columbia Banking System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63% Columbia Banking System 33.55% 11.87% 1.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Columbia Banking System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Columbia Banking System 0 3 2 0 2.40

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.61%. Columbia Banking System has a consensus price target of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Columbia Banking System on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.