Andrew M. Green Sells 1,747 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $22,606.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at $262,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Artivion Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.43.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

About Artivion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Artivion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Artivion by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Artivion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Artivion by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.