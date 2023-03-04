Andrew M. Green Sells 1,747 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Andrew M. Green sold 1,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $22,606.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at $262,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Artivion Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.
