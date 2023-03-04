AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,272,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 216,862 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 96,906 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

Shares of ANGO opened at $12.51 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

