Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.70.

NYSE:BUD opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

